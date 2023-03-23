MPD: 2 detained after gunfire exchange with officers in Frayser

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place between officers and a man who police say evaded a traffic stop in Frayser Thursday afternoon.

Police say that at 3:27 p.m., officers in the area of Mark Twain Street and Pueblo Avenue attempted to make a traffic stop on a gray Nisson Maxima.

Police say the driver disregarded a red light at Frayser Boulevard and Overton Crossing Street and struck a curb on Pueblo. The car’s two occupants fled afterward.

The driver of the Nissan fled while armed with a long gun, police say.

Police say the driver fired shots at officers on Denver Street and officers returned fire.

No one was struck, according to police.

After a brief foot pursuit, both the 30-year-old driver and the 26-year-old passenger were detained.

Police say the long gun was recovered along with a stolen handgun.

The driver was transported to Regional One Hospital in non-critical condition due to scratches suffered during the foot pursuit, police say.

No charges have been filed at this time.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.