MPD: 2 detained after gunfire exchange with officers in Frayser

The scene on Denver Street
The scene on Denver Street(Action News 5)
By Lydian Kennin
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 5:54 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place between officers and a man who police say evaded a traffic stop in Frayser Thursday afternoon.

Police say that at 3:27 p.m., officers in the area of Mark Twain Street and Pueblo Avenue attempted to make a traffic stop on a gray Nisson Maxima.

Police say the driver disregarded a red light at Frayser Boulevard and Overton Crossing Street and struck a curb on Pueblo. The car’s two occupants fled afterward.

The driver of the Nissan fled while armed with a long gun, police say.

Police say the driver fired shots at officers on Denver Street and officers returned fire.

No one was struck, according to police.

After a brief foot pursuit, both the 30-year-old driver and the 26-year-old passenger were detained.

Police say the long gun was recovered along with a stolen handgun.

The driver was transported to Regional One Hospital in non-critical condition due to scratches suffered during the foot pursuit, police say.

No charges have been filed at this time.

This is an ongoing investigation.

