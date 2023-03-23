Missing Oxford man pronounced dead after body found, police are investigating

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Oxford Police Department has confirmed that a missing man is dead and his body has been found.

On Tuesday, March 21, police officers responded to a report that Curtis Vaughn, 32-year-old Oxford native, was missing and hadn’t been heard from in 24 hours.

Wednesday afternoon, following searches and the report of his disappearance, Vaughn’s body was found in Yolabusha County and he was pronounced dead.

This is now a criminal investigation and Oxford Police are asking for the assistance of the public to solve this crime. If you have heard or seen anything please contact the Oxford Police at 662-232-2400.

