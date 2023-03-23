Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Missing Oxford man pronounced dead after body found, police are investigating

Oxford Police Department is now investigating the death of a man who was reported missing
By Joel Griffin Moore
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 10:05 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Oxford Police Department has confirmed that a missing man is dead and his body has been found.

On Tuesday, March 21, police officers responded to a report that Curtis Vaughn, 32-year-old Oxford native, was missing and hadn’t been heard from in 24 hours.

Wednesday afternoon, following searches and the report of his disappearance, Vaughn’s body was found in Yolabusha County and he was pronounced dead.

This is now a criminal investigation and Oxford Police are asking for the assistance of the public to solve this crime. If you have heard or seen anything please contact the Oxford Police at 662-232-2400.

