Memphis man helps police uncover alleged chop shop

By Stephanie Douglas
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 6:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Memphis man’s search for a stolen truck led police to uncover a much larger alleged criminal operation.

At a house on the 2100 block on busy East Shelby Drive in Whitehaven, Memphis police discovered a second chop shop after a man found his stolen pickup parked in the front yard.

Investigators with the auto theft task force unit arrested Dakota Smith, Darryl Terry, Aubrey Blackwood, and Norna Harris.

Dakota Smith, Darryl Terry, Aubrey Blackwood, and Norna Harris
Dakota Smith, Darryl Terry, Aubrey Blackwood, and Norna Harris(Shelby County Sheriff's Office)

Authorities said they found evidence of stripping tools along with several stolen cars in various states of disrepair around the property.

“I mean, I just don’t understand, they just make us look bad and we’re not the problem,” said Ira Caldwell, shop foreman of Holloway’s 24/7 Tires & Towing.

“We’re actually good guys.”

Caldwell introduced Action News 5 to the property owner.

Tyrone Holloway said he had no idea illegal activity was happening there and gave us a look inside where he said at least one of the suspects was squatting.

According to Holloway, he kicked them out of the property and the Memphis code enforcement department condemned it. All that’s left is cleaning up the mess they made.

A scrapped car outside the alleged chop shop on the 2100 block of East Shelby Drive in...
A scrapped car outside the alleged chop shop on the 2100 block of East Shelby Drive in Whitehaven.(Action News 5)

“We took two trailer loads of trash and junk and we’re hoping the city can work with us to come pick up the debris on the street,” said Caldwell.

All four suspects have been arrested and charged with theft of property. Three of the individuals have been charged with violation of the chop shop law.

