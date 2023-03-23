Meet MSU’s newest mascot, Dak the bulldog

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Mississippi State announced their newest little mascot, Dak the bulldog.

Dak is an English Bulldog and is carrying on the tradition of four-legged mascots at the university.

This tradition dates back to 1935, when MSU introduced their first little pup.

Dak’s owners have been longtime supporters of the university and are beaming that their little guy has been chosen to boast the school’s name and colors.

Dak is set to make his first big public appearance at the Super Bulldog Weekend, where he will run onto the field.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.