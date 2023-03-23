Advertise with Us
Meet MSU’s newest mascot, Dak the bulldog

Meet MSU's new bulldog, Dak
Meet MSU's new bulldog, Dak(Mississippi State University)
By Joel Griffin Moore
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 4:15 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Mississippi State announced their newest little mascot, Dak the bulldog.

Dak is an English Bulldog and is carrying on the tradition of four-legged mascots at the university.

This tradition dates back to 1935, when MSU introduced their first little pup.

Dak’s owners have been longtime supporters of the university and are beaming that their little guy has been chosen to boast the school’s name and colors.

Dak is set to make his first big public appearance at the Super Bulldog Weekend, where he will run onto the field.

