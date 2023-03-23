Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions

Man critical after shooting in Walker Homes

FILE - Memphis Police Department
FILE - Memphis Police Department(Action News 5)
By Lydian Kennin
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 9:50 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man is in critical condition at Regional One Hospital after police say he was shot in the Walker Homes neighborhood Wednesday night.

At 8:34 p.m., officers first responded to a shooting call at a home located at 3429 Rochester Road. Police say preliminary information indicates the shooting actually took place in the 300 block of West Mitchell Road.

Police say no suspect information is available at this time.

Those with information are asked to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Single-car crash kills 5 teenagers in Batesville
Single-car crash kills 5 teenagers in Batesville
Melissa Horton
Family of Melissa Horton searches for answers after fatal deputy-involved shooting
Celtic Crossing Irish Pub & Restaurant (Source: WMC Action News 5)
Co-owners of Celtic Crossing announce opening date of second restaurant in East Memphis
Cracker Barrel permanently closes remaining Portland metro area restaurants.
Cracker Barrel closing all Portland-area restaurants
Former MPD officer surrenders certification to work in Tenn. law enforcement
Former MPD officer surrenders certification to work in Tenn. law enforcement

Latest News

St. Jude educator shares mission ahead of Dream Home Giveaway ticket launch
St. Jude educator shares mission ahead of Dream Home Giveaway ticket launch
Man arrested after car chase turns to shootout in Southaven
Man arrested after car chase turns to shootout in Southaven
5 dead in Batesville crash
5 dead in Batesville crash
MPD Rape Kit class action lawsuit is heading to court
MPD Rape Kit class action lawsuit will be taken to court