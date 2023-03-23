Man critical after shooting in Walker Homes

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man is in critical condition at Regional One Hospital after police say he was shot in the Walker Homes neighborhood Wednesday night.

At 8:34 p.m., officers first responded to a shooting call at a home located at 3429 Rochester Road. Police say preliminary information indicates the shooting actually took place in the 300 block of West Mitchell Road.

Police say no suspect information is available at this time.

Those with information are asked to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

