Man charged in armed robbery near Olive Branch, police say

Jayden Stigall
Jayden Stigall(Olive Branch Police Department)
By Joel Griffin Moore
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 6:36 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
OLIVE BRANCH, Miss. (WMC) - The Olive Branch Police Department confirms that the suspect in an armed robbery has been charged and is awaiting his day in court.

On March 22, 2023, police officers responded to a call regarding an armed robbery that took place at a Picadilly restaurant on Goodman Road.

Once the officers arrived, they surrounded the perimeter of the building and subsequently detained the suspect.

The suspect was later identified as Jayden Stigall,17, who is charged with one count of armed robbery, one count of attempted murder, and two counts of aggravated assault.

Stigall’s bond has been set at $200,000 as he awaits his day in court.

