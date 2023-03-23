Judge dismisses Alicia Franklin lawsuit against city

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A judge dismissed Alicia Franklin’s lawsuit against the City of Memphis.

Attorneys for Alicia Franklin, Gary Smith and Jeff Rosenblum, confirmed Judge Mary Wagner submitted the order yesterday.

The attorneys are looking at options to either appeal or submit a motion for the judge to reconsider.

Franklin sued the City of Memphis saying if Memphis police had not failed to properly investigate her case, Memphis mother Eliza Fletcher would still be alive.

Franklin sat down with Action News 5 in September saying she took Memphis police back to the place she says she was raped and gave them the information of her alleged attacker, Cleotha Henderson.

“They just walked around, they walked out the little back slide door, where the Charger was parked at,” Franklin said. “Where he forced me in the car and raped me. That’s it. They didn’t fingerprint for anything, nothing like that.”

Franklin’s sexual assault kit sat on a shelf at the TBI lab in Jackson for nearly a year and was entered into a national database three days after Fletcher’s body was found.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.