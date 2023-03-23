Guitarist, co-founder of Memphis band Saliva dies suddenly

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Guitarist Wayne Swinny of the band Saliva died suddenly while on tour, the band announced Wednesday.

Swinny died after a spontaneous brain hemorrhage, the band announced.

He was 59 years old.

Swinny is a founding member of the Memphis band Saliva, best known for their 2001 single “Click Click Boom.”

The band was nominated for a Grammy in 2002 for Best Hard Rock Performance for the song “Your Disease.”

Funeral arrangements will be announced at a later time.

