Grizzlies fans welcome Ja Morant back to the court during win against Houston Rockets

By Bria Bolden
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 10:49 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Thunderous applause filled FedExForum Wednesday for the return of Ja Morant!

“He ducking no smoke tonight y’all,” said Grizzlies fan Tama Sykes.

Ja made his comeback with the Memphis Grizzlies with a win against the Houston Rockets.

“If I can see him for 15 minutes of the game, Ja is Memphis,” said Grizzlies fan Duwayne Smith.

Morant came off the bench to a standing ovation, not missing a beat after missing eight games.

“It’s definitely been too long,” said Grizzlies fan Melanie Rogers. “We’re excited that he’s back.”

Some Grizzlies fans even told Action News 5 they bought tickets, hopeful Morant would play Wednesday.

" I thought we weren’t gonna be able to see him,” said Grizzlies fan Steve Rogers. “We had some tickets. We had them in a friend of mine or whatever for a couple weeks and I told him I didn’t want to go unless he was going to be playing and we just made the decision to come out anyway and I heard he was playing.”

These fans visiting Memphis from the UK even made a stop to watch their favorite NBA player hit the hardwood again.

" I think tonight hopefully we see him come off the bench and he’ll do really well,” said Grizzlies fan Joey Potts. “That’s what we’re hoping for. We’re here to see him”>

Despite the hardships Morant has faced, even his youngest fans have messages of support to him and the rest of the Beale Street Bears.

“I’m glad you’re coming back and I hope y’all win,” said Grizzlies fan Porter Farsk.

The final score for Wednesday’s game was 130-125, giving the Grizzlies a win for their 72nd game.

The Grizzlies are set to play the Rockets again at FedExForum on Friday.

