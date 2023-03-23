First Alert to warmer weather and a chance for severe storms

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It will be dry today with a few peeks of sunshine, but rain moves back in tomorrow. This afternoon will be warm and breezy with wind gusts up to 30 mph. High temperatures will climb into the upper 70s this afternoon.

THURSDAY: Becoming partly Cloudy with a Southwest wind at 15 to 20 MPH and afternoon highs in the mid to upper 70s.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Partly Cloudy with a Southwest wind around 15 MPH and lows in the mid 60s.

FRIDAY: The day will start off mostly dry, but thunderstorms will arrive Friday night with a cold front. Thunderstorms will arrive after 6 pm and continue until after midnight. Some thunderstorms could be severe with damaging winds being the main threat. However, tornadoes and hail will also be possible, especially in northwest Mississippi where there is a 4 out of 5 for severe weather. High temperatures will be in the upper 70s with wind gusts up to 40 mph. Friday is a First Alert Weather Day.

THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be partly cloudy and windy with highs near 70 and lows near 50. Sunday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of a shower late in the day and evening along with afternoon highs in the lower 70s and overnight lows in the lower 50s.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be mostly cloudy with highs in the upper 60s and lows in the mid to upper 40s. Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with high temperatures in the mid 60s and lows in the lower 40s. Wednesday will be partly cloudy and cool with afternoon highs in the lower 60s.

