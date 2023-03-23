City of Memphis prepares for severe weather

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The City of Memphis is preparing for severe storms on Friday.

Public Works Director Robert Knecht says crews were out Thursday preparing for the roads and drainage systems for possible flooding.

“So our crews started today to, really, work on our drainage systems, our storm drain inlets, getting out to clean, inspect, and service as many as we possibly can up until the storm when it happens tomorrow,” Knecht said. “Obviously, that has a lot of benefits, because if the system is clean and there’s nothing blocking it or obstructing it, then it will properly drain the stormwater off the streets and reduce the opportunity for flooding.”

Knecht says if you see flooded roadways or debris, call 311.

