Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions

City of Memphis prepares for severe weather

FILE - Heavy rain floods Memphis street gutter
FILE - Heavy rain floods Memphis street gutter(Action News 5)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 4:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The City of Memphis is preparing for severe storms on Friday.

Public Works Director Robert Knecht says crews were out Thursday preparing for the roads and drainage systems for possible flooding.

“So our crews started today to, really, work on our drainage systems, our storm drain inlets, getting out to clean, inspect, and service as many as we possibly can up until the storm when it happens tomorrow,” Knecht said. “Obviously, that has a lot of benefits, because if the system is clean and there’s nothing blocking it or obstructing it, then it will properly drain the stormwater off the streets and reduce the opportunity for flooding.”

Knecht says if you see flooded roadways or debris, call 311.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Single-car crash kills 5 teenagers in Batesville
Single-car crash kills 5 teenagers in Batesville
Investigators believe 39-year-old Jacquelyn “Jacque” Mitchell had been dead for six days before...
Woman found dead in man’s apartment days after she went missing, police say
Memphis police
MPD halts request to stop decertification of retired lieutenant
Cracker Barrel permanently closes remaining Portland metro area restaurants.
Cracker Barrel closing all Portland-area restaurants
Celtic Crossing Irish Pub & Restaurant (Source: WMC Action News 5)
Co-owners of Celtic Crossing announce opening date of second restaurant in East Memphis

Latest News

Weather
Spencer's Forecast
WMC First Alert Weather
A round of heavy rain and a few severe storms Friday evening
Most of the Mid-South has a 3 out of 5 for severe storms.
First Alert to severe storms with damaging winds on Friday
bb
First Alert Meteorologist Brittney Bryant's Thursday Morning Weather 3/23