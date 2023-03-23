Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions

3 former MPD officers up for decertification

By Sydney Gray
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 7:04 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Former Memphis police officers involved in the Tyre Nichols case are up for decertification on Thursday.

These officers - Demetrius Haley, Emmitt Martin III, and Justin Smith cases will be heard in Nashville.

They are three of five charged with second-degree murder in the death of Tyre Nichols.

If these officers are decertified they’ll never be able to work in law enforcement in Tennessee.

The upcoming decision comes just over two months after the five officers were charged with a second murder.

Memphis Police Chief C.J. Davis made the decertification request in late January.

Attorney Blake Ballin, who’s representing former officer Desmond Mills, says Mills already surrendered his certification.

Ballin tells us neither he nor his client will attend the hearing.

”Mr. Mills has taken the position that he does not want to be a law enforcement officer in Tennessee even if they wanted him to be one,” said Ballin. So we’re kinda on the same page about this. He has said before he has very limited time, resources, and energy like all of us, so he’s going to focus those on the criminal case.”

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Single-car crash kills 5 teenagers in Batesville
Single-car crash kills 5 teenagers in Batesville
Investigators believe 39-year-old Jacquelyn “Jacque” Mitchell had been dead for six days before...
Woman found dead in man’s apartment days after she went missing, police say
Cracker Barrel permanently closes remaining Portland metro area restaurants.
Cracker Barrel closing all Portland-area restaurants
Celtic Crossing Irish Pub & Restaurant (Source: WMC Action News 5)
Co-owners of Celtic Crossing announce opening date of second restaurant in East Memphis
Cherance King, 35
Pedestrian killed on East Parkway S, driver charged

Latest News

School supplies
Tenn. State Representative looks to re-work Achievement School District
bb
First Alert Meteorologist Brittney Bryant's Thursday Morning Weather 3/23
Best Life: Bloodless heart surgery
Best Life: Bloodless heart surgery
State Representative Antonio Parkinson
Tenn. State Representative looks to re-work Achievement School District