3 in custody, 2 on run after shooting ‘ambush’ involving Southaven police

By Myracle Evans
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 10:57 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
SOUTHAVEN, Miss. (WMC) - Southaven Police Department arrested three of five men connected to a car chase that turned into a shootout.

The chase began on March 22 around 1 a.m. in Southaven and led into Memphis.

Martavious Carpenter, 24, will be charged with conspiracy to commit a crime. Police say he turned himself in Thursday.

Gabriel Crockett, 21, is in custody and charged with two counts of attempt to commit an offense, conspiracy to commit a crime, fleeing law enforcement, and receiving stolen property.

Nearly eight hours after the shooting, Travion Hollomon, 20, was arrested. Hollomon is charged with two counts of attempt to commit an offense, two counts of Conspiracy to commit a crime, taking away a motor vehicle, and possession of burglary tools.

SPD continues to search for two other men.

Michael Harris Jr., 20, and Kyle Dodson, 19, will be charged with two counts of attempt to commit an offense.

Officers pursued a stolen Nissan Maxima in the Stateline Road and Horn Lake Road area.

One suspect exited the car and was in the process of stealing another vehicle, said police.

Police say shots were fired at officers, who returned fire. Police are calling the shooting an ambush.

According to SPD, the driver in the stolen car also drove away from the scene with three additional occupants.

Officers pursued the car into Memphis. During the pursuit, suspects in the car opened fire on officers and got away.

Memphis Police Department, the U.S. Marshal Service, and the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation helped with the investigation.

