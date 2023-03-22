Your First Alert to a warm and windy pattern along with the threat of storms

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A strong southerly flow is driving warm air and Gulf moisture into the Mid-South ahead of a cold front that will move through Friday bringing rain and thunderstorms. A few storms could be strong to severe with the potential to produce heavy rain, damaging wind, and isolated tornadoes.

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy with a South wind at 10 to 20 MPH and overnight lows in the low to mid 60s.

THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy with a Southwest wind at 10 to 20 MPH and afternoon highs in the mid to upper 70s.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Partly Cloudy with a Southwest wind at 10 to 20 MPH and lows in the mid 60s.

FRIDAY: Mostly Cloudy with rain and thunderstorms late in the day and evening along with high temperatures in the upper 70s and overnight lows in the upper 50s.

THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be partly cloudy and windy with highs near 70 and lows near 50. Sunday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of a shower late in the day and evening along with afternoon highs in the lower 70s and overnight lows in the lower 50s.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be mostly cloudy with highs in the upper 60s and lows in the mid to upper 40s. Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with high temperatures in the mid 60s and lows in the lower 40s. Wednesday will be partly cloudy and cool with afternoon highs in the lower 60s.

Ron Childers

Chief Meteorologist

Action News 5

Facebook: RonChildersWMCActionNews5

Twitter: @ronchilders

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.