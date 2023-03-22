Windy and warmer weather on the way

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Mostly cloudy with highs in the 60s to near 70 this afternoon. Winds will be south at 10-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy, breezy and mild with lows in the low 60s. Winds south at 10-20 mph.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy, windy and warmer with highs in the mid to upper 70s. Winds southwest at 10-20 mph with higher gusts.

FRIDAY: Much of the day will be dry with scattered showers and storms between 6 PM and midnight. Highs will reach close to 80 with a gusty south wind up to 30 mph. Some thunderstorms could be strong to severe with damaging winds or hail. Tornado threat is low but not zero. Storms will move out before sunrise Saturday.

WEEKEND: Behind the front, lows will drop into the low 50s Saturday morning. Highs will be in the 60s to near 70 Saturday. It will be partly cloudy Saturday. Clouds will increase Sunday with a chance of showers and highs back in the low 70s.

Spencer Denton - First Alert Meteorologist

