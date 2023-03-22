U of M student invited to White House for special celebration

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A student at the University of Memphis just returned home from a trip that was the opportunity of lifetime.

Nazira Wali, a U of M student, was invited to the White House to attend the Nowruz celebration, the Iranian and Persian New Year, on March 22.

This event was hosted by President Biden and the First Lady Jill Biden.

The Nowruz holiday begins around the first day of spring and is celebrated by various people of different cultural and ethnic backgrounds.

Wali’s invitation came after performing last week in Washington D.C.

