Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions

Suspect pleads not guilty for murder of Memphis Pastor

Miguel Andrade and Eduard Rodriguez Tabora, both suspects in murder of Memphis pastor
Miguel Andrade and Eduard Rodriguez Tabora, both suspects in murder of Memphis pastor(SCSO)
By Joel Griffin Moore
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 3:51 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - One of the suspects charged in the murder of a Memphis pastor pleaded not guilty during trial on March 22.

Eduard Rodriguez-Tabora, 21, is facing two counts of first-degree murder and especially aggravated robbery.

Tabora and Miguel Andrade, 15, are both accused of killing Pastor Autura Eason-Williams back in July of last year in a carjacking at her Whitehaven home.

Eduard Tabora is due back in court in mid-April, and is being held on a million dollar bond.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal crash generic
5 dead in Batesville crash
Melissa Horton
Family of Melissa Horton searches for answers after fatal deputy-involved shooting
Celtic Crossing Irish Pub & Restaurant (Source: WMC Action News 5)
Co-owners of Celtic Crossing announce opening date of second restaurant in East Memphis
Former MPD officer surrenders certification to work in Tenn. law enforcement
Former MPD officer surrenders certification to work in Tenn. law enforcement
Tennessee Highway Patrol brings more state troopers to Shelby County
Tennessee Highway Patrol increases presence in Memphis area

Latest News

Shelby County leaders announce new coalition to combat state’s rejection of federal HIV prevention funding
Sterilization Services of Tennessee, located at 2396 Florida Street in South Memphis.
Public meeting to be held on cancer-causing chemical emissions in South Memphis
Reva Marshall and Michele Scott
Former Town of Mason employees indicted for theft; former mayor investigated
Expungement Clinics
Criminal Court Clerk’s Office will host Expungement Clinic