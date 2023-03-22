Suspect pleads not guilty for murder of Memphis Pastor

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - One of the suspects charged in the murder of a Memphis pastor pleaded not guilty during trial on March 22.

Eduard Rodriguez-Tabora, 21, is facing two counts of first-degree murder and especially aggravated robbery.

Tabora and Miguel Andrade, 15, are both accused of killing Pastor Autura Eason-Williams back in July of last year in a carjacking at her Whitehaven home.

Eduard Tabora is due back in court in mid-April, and is being held on a million dollar bond.

