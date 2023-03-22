Southwest Tennessee Community College will host job fair

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Southwest Tennessee Community College will host a community job fair on Wednesday.

The job fair will be from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the Macon Cove Campus Nabors Auditorium located at 5983 Macon Cove Road.

The event is free and open to the public.

Attendees will have the opportunity to apply for a variety of open positions and learn about the college’s benefits.

There will be on-the-spot interviews at the job fair with qualified applicants and possible job offers will be made.

Participants should bring several copies of their resume, and valid identification.

For more information and to view and apply for jobs online, job seekers may visit the college’s Human Resources website or call 901-333-5000.

