Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions

Public meeting to be held on cancer-causing chemical emissions in South Memphis

Sterilization Services of Tennessee, located at 2396 Florida Street in South Memphis.
Sterilization Services of Tennessee, located at 2396 Florida Street in South Memphis.(Action News 5)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 3:02 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - On March 28, the Shelby County Health Department will hold a public meeting regarding ethylene oxide emissions associated with the Sterilization Services of Tennessee plant in South Memphis.

The plant located off Florida Street uses ethylene oxide to disinfect medical equipment, from catheters to syringes to pacemakers.

The EPA has warned those who live near the plant that long-term exposure to the chemical could lead to health risks, including cancer.

READ MORE — EPA: Chemical in medical-device cleanser poses cancer risk

In August 2022, the City of Memphis sent letters to 292 homes in the area informing them about the potentially hazardous chemicals. Click here to read more about the city’s response.

The public meeting will be held on Tuesday, March 28, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Monumental Baptist Church.

Representatives from the EPA, Tennessee Department of Health, and Shelby County Health Department will be there to answer questions.

EPA announces dangerous chemicals at Memphis plant.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal crash generic
5 dead in Batesville crash
Melissa Horton
Family of Melissa Horton searches for answers after fatal deputy-involved shooting
Celtic Crossing Irish Pub & Restaurant (Source: WMC Action News 5)
Co-owners of Celtic Crossing announce opening date of second restaurant in East Memphis
Former MPD officer surrenders certification to work in Tenn. law enforcement
Former MPD officer surrenders certification to work in Tenn. law enforcement
Tennessee Highway Patrol brings more state troopers to Shelby County
Tennessee Highway Patrol increases presence in Memphis area

Latest News

Overton Park Shell going mobile to bring events to more Memphis neighborhoods
Overton Park Shell going mobile to bring events to more Memphis neighborhoods
MFD to host 7th annual HERo Day for girls interested in emergency service careers
MFD to host 7th annual HERo Day for girls interested in emergency service careers
The Memphis Fire Department, in conjunction with the Girl Scouts Heart of the South and Memphis...
MFD to host 7th annual HERo Day for girls interested in emergency service careers
A sneak peek of the "Shell on Wheels" mobile stage by the Overton Park Shell.
Overton Park Shell going mobile to bring events to more Memphis neighborhoods