Public meeting to be held on cancer-causing chemical emissions in South Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - On March 28, the Shelby County Health Department will hold a public meeting regarding ethylene oxide emissions associated with the Sterilization Services of Tennessee plant in South Memphis.

The plant located off Florida Street uses ethylene oxide to disinfect medical equipment, from catheters to syringes to pacemakers.

The EPA has warned those who live near the plant that long-term exposure to the chemical could lead to health risks, including cancer.

In August 2022, the City of Memphis sent letters to 292 homes in the area informing them about the potentially hazardous chemicals. Click here to read more about the city’s response.

The public meeting will be held on Tuesday, March 28, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Monumental Baptist Church.

Representatives from the EPA, Tennessee Department of Health, and Shelby County Health Department will be there to answer questions.

EPA announces dangerous chemicals at Memphis plant.

