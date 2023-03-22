Pedestrian killed on East Parkway S

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police officers responded to a pedestrian crash at East Parkway South on Wednesday.

Officers say a black Q50 Infinity struck a woman at East Parkway Street and Sam Cooper Boulevard around midnight.

She did not survive her injuries.

The driver remained on the scene, said police.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.