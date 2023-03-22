Advertise with Us
Pedestrian killed after hit-and-run on Union Ave.

Pedestrian killed after hit-and-run on Union Ave.(Action News 5)
By Lydian Kennin and Myracle Evans
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 8:59 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man is dead after being struck by a car in a hit-and-run on Tuesday night.

Police say officers were flagged down at 7:58 p.m. after a man was struck at the intersection of Union and Kimbrough Place, near the Cook Out.

The victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition but he did not survive his injuries.

He was struck by a red and white car, said police.

Drivers are asked to use caution in the area.

Those with information are asked to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

