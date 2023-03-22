Pedestrian in critical condition after Union Ave. hit-and-run

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A pedestrian is in critical condition at Regional One after being struck in a hit-and-run on Union Avenue Tuesday night.

Police say officers were flagged down at 7:58 p.m. after a man was struck at the intersection of Union and Kimbrough Place, near the Cook Out.

The unknown suspect vehicle drove from the scene, police say.

Drivers are asked to use caution in the area.

Those with information are asked to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

