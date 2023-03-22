Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions

Pedestrian in critical condition after Union Ave. hit-and-run

The scene at Union Avenue and Kimbrough Place.
The scene at Union Avenue and Kimbrough Place.(Action News 5)
By Lydian Kennin
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 8:59 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A pedestrian is in critical condition at Regional One after being struck in a hit-and-run on Union Avenue Tuesday night.

Police say officers were flagged down at 7:58 p.m. after a man was struck at the intersection of Union and Kimbrough Place, near the Cook Out.

The unknown suspect vehicle drove from the scene, police say.

Drivers are asked to use caution in the area.

Those with information are asked to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Melissa Horton
Family of Melissa Horton searches for answers after fatal deputy-involved shooting
Man cleared of conviction after murder of police officer
Conviction dismissed of man accused of killing police officer
Tennessee Highway Patrol brings more state troopers to Shelby County
Tennessee Highway Patrol increases presence in Memphis area
Former MPD officer surrenders certification to work in Tenn. law enforcement
Former MPD officer surrenders certification to work in Tenn. law enforcement
Man shot, killed while driving in South Memphis

Latest News

MSCS leaders share academic progress, truancy plan, literacy goals in annual State of the...
MSCS leaders share academic progress, truancy plan, literacy goals in annual State of the District address
Memphis City Council: Budget proposal to raise MPD salaries could boost recruitment
Memphis City Council: Budget proposal to raise MPD salaries could boost recruitment
HUD officials discuss Memphis housing issues
HUD officials discuss Memphis housing issues
Overton Park Shell going mobile to bring events to more Memphis neighborhoods
Overton Park Shell going mobile to bring events to more Memphis neighborhoods
MFD to host 7th annual HERo Day for girls interested in emergency service careers
MFD to host 7th annual HERo Day for girls interested in emergency service careers