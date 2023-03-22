Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
MSCS interim superintendent applies for permanent position, 1 of 25 applicants so far

Tutonial "Toni" Williams
Tutonial "Toni" Williams(Memphis-Shelby County Schools)
By Lydian Kennin
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 6:56 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Tutonial “Toni” Williams, interim superintendent at Memphis-Shelby County Schools (MSCS), has applied for the permanent position amid the nationwide search for a new superintendent.

The official search began in December after the previous MSCS superintendent, Dr. Joris Ray, resigned in August amid an investigation into improprieties with his employees.

Williams, the district’s CFO, was selected to act as interim in the meantime.

An official job posting was launched on MSCS’s Super Seach website in February. Later in the month, the MSCS board unanimously approved national search firm Hazard, Young, Attea and Associates to help with recruitment.

According to the search firm, Williams is currently one of 25 applicants seeking the position of MSCS’s next leader.

