MPD: One dead after single-vehicle crash in Whitehaven

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a single-vehicle crash that happened in Whitehaven on Wednesday morning.

Officers responded to the crash in the area of Airways Boulevard and Holmes Road where a vehicle struck a pole.

The victim was located and pronounced dead at the scene, according to MPD.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.