MPD: One dead after single-vehicle crash in Whitehaven
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 10:40 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a single-vehicle crash that happened in Whitehaven on Wednesday morning.
Officers responded to the crash in the area of Airways Boulevard and Holmes Road where a vehicle struck a pole.
The victim was located and pronounced dead at the scene, according to MPD.
