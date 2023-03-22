Advertise with Us
MPD: One dead after single-vehicle crash in Whitehaven

By Rose Johnson
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 10:40 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a single-vehicle crash that happened in Whitehaven on Wednesday morning.

Officers responded to the crash in the area of Airways Boulevard and Holmes Road where a vehicle struck a pole.

The victim was located and pronounced dead at the scene, according to MPD.

