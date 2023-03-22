Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
MPD investigates armed robbery at Memphis car wash, suspects still at large

Suspects at large after car wash robbery
Suspects at large after car wash robbery(Memphis Police Department)
By Joel Griffin Moore
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 6:10 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Police Department is investigating an armed robbery and carjacking that took place at a Super Suds Car Wash near Macon Road.

On March 19, officers responded to a call regarding a robbery at a car wash located near Macon.

Officers were informed that the victim of the robbery was cleaning out his vehicle when he was approached by three suspects with guns.

The suspects held him at gunpoint and demanded his money and vehicle.

Suspects then fled the scene in the victim’s vehicle heading in an unknown direction.

According to surveillance footage obtained from the car wash, the suspects were three males between the ages of 18 and 20.

Anyone with information about this incident should call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH. You will be given a personal ID number, and your identification will remain completely anonymous.

