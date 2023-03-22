Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions

Morning rain & climbing temperatures today

WMC First Alert Weather
WMC First Alert Weather(WMC)
By Brittney Bryant
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 3:37 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s a wet morning with scattered showers across the Mid-South. Rain will continue this morning, but it will exit to the east this afternoon. Even with clouds, high temperatures will still reach 70 degrees with southerly wind gusts up to 25 mph. It will be dry tonight with clouds and lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Cloudy with a chance of early morning showers, a Southwest wind at 10 to 15 MPH, and highs near 70.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Mostly Cloudy with a Southwest wind at 10 to 15 MPH along with overnight lows near 60.

THE REST OF THE WEEK: Thursday will be partly to mostly cloudy with afternoon highs in the mid 70s and lows in the mid 60s. Friday will be mostly cloudy with rain and thunderstorms developing during the afternoon and continuing into the evening. Some severe storms will be possible with damaging winds being the primary threat. Heavy rain could also result in brief flash flooding. High temperatures Friday will be in the upper 70s with overnight lows in the mid 50s.

THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be partly cloudy with highs near 70 and lows near 50. Sunday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of a shower, highs in the lower 70s, and overnight lows in the mid to upper 50s.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance of a shower along with high temperatures in the upper 60s and lows in the mid to upper 40s. Tuesday will be partly cloudy and cool with afternoon highs in the lower 60s.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Melissa Horton
Family of Melissa Horton searches for answers after fatal deputy-involved shooting
Former MPD officer surrenders certification to work in Tenn. law enforcement
Former MPD officer surrenders certification to work in Tenn. law enforcement
Tennessee Highway Patrol brings more state troopers to Shelby County
Tennessee Highway Patrol increases presence in Memphis area
Celtic Crossing Irish Pub & Restaurant (Source: WMC Action News 5)
Co-owners of Celtic Crossing announce opening date of second restaurant in East Memphis
Memphis Police Department
4 detained after assaulting man in front of ice cream shop on South Main, police say

Latest News

Tuesday evening weather update
Your First Alert to a warm up followed by a stormy end to the week
Tuesday evening weather update
Tuesday evening forecast from Chief Meteorologist Ron Childers-March 21, 2023
WMC First Alert Weather
Scattered showers today will give way to warmer temperatures and late week storms
Rain and storms will move in Friday with a cold front. Some storms could be strong to severe
Tracking daily rain chances, warmer temps and the threat of storms