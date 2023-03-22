Morning rain & climbing temperatures today

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s a wet morning with scattered showers across the Mid-South. Rain will continue this morning, but it will exit to the east this afternoon. Even with clouds, high temperatures will still reach 70 degrees with southerly wind gusts up to 25 mph. It will be dry tonight with clouds and lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Cloudy with a chance of early morning showers, a Southwest wind at 10 to 15 MPH, and highs near 70.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Mostly Cloudy with a Southwest wind at 10 to 15 MPH along with overnight lows near 60.

THE REST OF THE WEEK: Thursday will be partly to mostly cloudy with afternoon highs in the mid 70s and lows in the mid 60s. Friday will be mostly cloudy with rain and thunderstorms developing during the afternoon and continuing into the evening. Some severe storms will be possible with damaging winds being the primary threat. Heavy rain could also result in brief flash flooding. High temperatures Friday will be in the upper 70s with overnight lows in the mid 50s.

THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be partly cloudy with highs near 70 and lows near 50. Sunday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of a shower, highs in the lower 70s, and overnight lows in the mid to upper 50s.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance of a shower along with high temperatures in the upper 60s and lows in the mid to upper 40s. Tuesday will be partly cloudy and cool with afternoon highs in the lower 60s.

