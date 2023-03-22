Advertise with Us
MFD to host 7th annual HERo Day for girls interested in emergency service careers

By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 7:15 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Fire Department, in conjunction with the Girl Scouts Heart of the South and Memphis Fire Fighters Foundation, is hosting its seventh annual HERo Day for young girls at the Chester Anderson Fire Campus.

The event is open to all girls in grades six through twelve who are interested in emergency service careers, regardless of Girl Scout membership.

(Memphis Fire Department)

Stations will be set up to give the girls hands-on experience in firefighting, EMS, and emergency dispatching skills.

The stations will include the following:

  • First Aid
  • USAR Search and Rescue Dogs
  • Rappelling
  • Handling Fire Hose and Spraying Water
  • Maneuvering through a Maze
  • Familiarization with Turnout Gear and Safety Equipment
  • Riding a Fire Engine
  • Extrication Demonstration

MFD public information officer Qwanesha Ward says it is a great opportunity for young women to learn about some of the non-traditional careers available to them.

“It’s $20, and it does include a bandana, a backpack, snacks and lunch, as well as the activities,” Ward said. “We do encourage parents to attend the event... for $5, and that does include lunch as well.”

The deadline to register for the event is March 24.

HERo Day will take place Saturday, April 1, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Right now, MFD expects up to 125 young women to attend.

To sign up for HERo Day 2023, click here.

(Memphis Fire Department)

