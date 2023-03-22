Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Man charged in 2020 murder of 14-year-old girl

Lapravis Moore
Lapravis Moore(SCSO)
By Rose Johnson
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 7:19 AM CDT
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department charged a man with the 2020 murder of a 14-year-old girl on Monday.

Lapravis Moore, 29, was charged with first-degree murder in preparation for kidnapping, first-degree murder, and a convicted felon in possession of a firearm.

Moore committed the murder on Dec. 2, 2020, and the 14-year-old’s body was found on Old Getwell Road, according to MPD.

