Grizzlies’ Ja Morant opens up about suspension, counseling

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - No more posting to social media. No more going out to the clubs. The focus is on basketball.

Grizzlies point guard Ja Morant is talking for the first time since his eight-game suspension by the NBA.

The basketball superstar said it was his decision to take time away from the team to focus on how he manages the stress in his life.

When you’re the face of the NBA at age 23, making $200 million, and financially supporting a plethora of family and friends, that is a stress few humans on this planet can imagine.

Morant owned up to his transgressions off the court so that he can improve his performance on the court.

“Obviously, you know, I made a terrible decision,” said Morant, “Right now for me, you know, it’s just keeping the main thing... and continuing to go through my process of becoming a better me. I feel like if I do that, not only will it help me, but it’ll help everyone around me as well.”

Morant talked to reporters during a team practice Tuesday, March 21, about the counseling he received in Florida during his time away from the Grizzlies.

“To learn how to, you know, manage stress, cope with stress, and you know, do it in a positive way instead of ways to deal with it before that caused me to make mistakes,” he said.

The basketball phenom says he’s done with clubbing and posting to social media, although shortly after his interview, Morant tweeted simply, “day by day.”

day by day — Ja Morant (@JaMorant) March 21, 2023

“It’s a lot. But, you know, like I said before, it’s an ongoing process, you know, with everything I’ve been doing the last two weeks,” said Morant, “and I’m going to continue to do that to get through everything I need to be healthy.”

Morant also strongly denied he had a problem with alcohol.

He’s expected back on the court for the Grizz on Wednesday night against the Houston Rockets at FedExForum.

