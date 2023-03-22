Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions

Grindr to distribute free home HIV tests

Grindr is distributing free home HIV tests.
Grindr is distributing free home HIV tests.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 10:37 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A popular LGBTQ+ dating app is working to combat the spread of HIV.

Grindr is distributing free at-home HIV tests to users in the United States as part of a new public health initiative.

HIV continues to affect the gay, bi and trans-community more than many other groups.

The test is now available to order from the app’s main menu. Just look for the “free HIV home test” button.

People will get an OraQuick kit. It is an FDA-approved, over-the-counter test that works by swabbing the gums. Results take about 20 minutes.

Grindr partnered with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Emory University and Building Healthy Online Communities, a consortium of public health programs and gay dating apps.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Melissa Horton
Family of Melissa Horton searches for answers after fatal deputy-involved shooting
Former MPD officer surrenders certification to work in Tenn. law enforcement
Former MPD officer surrenders certification to work in Tenn. law enforcement
Celtic Crossing Irish Pub & Restaurant (Source: WMC Action News 5)
Co-owners of Celtic Crossing announce opening date of second restaurant in East Memphis
Tennessee Highway Patrol brings more state troopers to Shelby County
Tennessee Highway Patrol increases presence in Memphis area
Cracker Barrel permanently closes remaining Portland metro area restaurants.
Cracker Barrel closing all Portland-area restaurants

Latest News

FILE - A bottle of Jack Daniel's Tennessee Whiskey is displayed next to a Bad Spaniels dog toy...
Supreme Court chews on Jack Daniel’s dog toy dispute
Fatal crash generic
5 dead in Batesville crash
In this photo provided by the Ukrainian Emergency Service, emergency personnel work at the...
Ukraine: Russia hits apartments and dorm, killing civilians
Nearly 160,000 power outages were reported in California after another atmospheric river...
160K without power as severe storms pass through California
A vehicle drives past fallen trees along Big Basin Way during the latest atmospheric storm...
Powerful Pacific storm clobbers California