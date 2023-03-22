Fugitive wanted for Memphis murder, Southaven violent crimes captured by US Marshals

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Stuart Pinkham, 33, of Southaven, Mississippi, who was wanted out of both Memphis and Southaven on multiple violent crime arrest warrants, was captured Tuesday by U.S. Marshals in Memphis.

Pinkham was wanted in Shelby County for second-degree murder, criminal attempted first-degree murder, aggravated assault, and multiple firearm offenses.

Additionally, Pinkham was wanted in Southaven for carjacking, two counts of kidnapping, aggravated assault, and evading arrest.

Stuart Pinkham, 33, of Southaven, MS, was captured by U.S. Marshals in Memphis. He was wanted for a 3/19/23 Attempted Murder, 3/20/23 Murder, and firearms offenses in Memphis. Pinkham was also wanted for Carjacking, Kidnapping, and Aggravated Assault in Southhaven, MS. pic.twitter.com/KPfBYPO0Hh — USMS Memphis (@USMSMemphis) March 22, 2023

On March 19, Memphis police responded to a shooting in the 1200 block of Longcrest Road in Memphis. One victim was transported to Regional One Medical Center in critical condition.

The next day, police responded to another shooting in the 5000 block of Urbana Road in Memphis. Officers found a victim unresponsive from a gunshot wound. The victim was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The U.S. Marshals Two Rivers Violent Fugitive Task Force (TRVFTF) adopted the case to locate and apprehend Pinkham on March 20.

Investigators with the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office Fugitive Apprehension Team, the Multi-Agency Gang Unit, and Southaven Police Department joined in conjunction to locate Pinkham.

On March 21, the TRVFTF and Shelby County Fugitive tracked Pinkham to an address in the 5200 block of Airview Road in Memphis.

The task force surrounded the residence and began calling for Pinkham to come out. After several minutes, Pinkham surrendered and was arrested without incident.

Pinkham was arraigned at 201 Poplar on Wednesday.

For crimes in Shelby County, he is charged with second-degree murder, criminal attempted second-degree murder, possession of a firearm with the intent to commit a felony, two counts of being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm, criminal attempted first-degree murder, aggravated assault, and using a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Pinkham’s charges in DeSoto County are unknown at this time.

He’s being held on a $650,000 bond.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.