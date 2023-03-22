Former Town of Mason employees indicted for theft; former mayor investigated

MASON, Tenn. (WMC) - Two former Town of Mason employees have been indicted and the town’s former mayor was investigated for seven years of malfeasance, according to a release from the Tennessee Comptoller’s Office.

Former Town of Mason’s mayor from 2015 to 2018, Gwen Kilpatrick, misappropriated at least $8,774.43 of reimbursements and expenses related to various trips, meals, and other personal expenses, according to Tennessee Comptoller’s Office.

Reva Marshall, a former finance officer, received at least $80,421.89 in unlawful wages, benefits, and reimbursements.

Investigators found Marshall submitted timesheets reflecting approximately 2,908 hours of actual time worked; however, she received compensation for 7,000 hours of work.

Human resources manager Michele Scott improperly received $40,422.68 in wages and benefits from the town.

Scott’s timesheet showed she worked approximately 5,392 hours; however, she received compensation for 7,920 hours.

Both Marshall and Scott also worked full-time for Memphis-Shelby County School (MSCS) while they worked for the Town of Mason.

Investigators determined both women worked in both jobs for the same hours.

Marshall claimed to be working for both jobs simultaneously for approximately 812 hours resulting in $22,642 in unlawful wages and benefits from MSCS, according to Tennessee Comptroller’s Office.

Scott claimed to work for both jobs simultaneously for 264 hours resulting in $10,242.36 in improper wages and benefits from MSCS.

Comptroller investigators have also questioned an additional $11,818.67 of questionable credit card transactions and reimbursements facilitated by the former mayor, and another $45,691.81 of questionable and unsupported credit card transactions and reimbursements by town employees.

“The investigative report includes a list of eight significant deficiencies in the town’s government operations that not only led to misappropriation, but have also contributed to the town’s long history of audit findings and financial trouble. In particular, town officials have failed to properly oversee payroll, credit card transactions, cell phones, vehicle maintenance, travel, and inventory. The town has also allowed various hired consultants to have too much control over the town’s operations and finances.”

The Tipton County Grandy Jury indicted Marshall on one count of theft over $10,000, one count of theft under $1,000, and one count of official misconduct.

Scott has been indicted on one count of theft over $10,000 and one count of official misconduct.

The Shelby County Grand Jury also indictment both women.

Marshall has been indicted on one count of theft over $10,000, and one count of official misconduct.

Scott was indicted on one count of theft over $10,000, and one count of official misconduct.

