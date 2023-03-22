First Alert to severe storms with damaging winds on Friday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Severe thunderstorms will be possible in the Mid-South on Friday afternoon and evening. Ahead of a cold front on Friday, temperatures will soar into the upper 70s to lower 80s. This warm air will help increase instability, which could result in severe thunderstorms.

The Mid-South is under a 2 out of 5 and 3 out of 5 for severe weather. (wmc)

The Storm Prediction Center (SPC) has placed portions of north Mississippi under a 3 out of 5 for severe storms. This area will have a risk for tornadoes. The entire area will have a threat for damaging wind gusts and hail.

TIMING: Instability will rise in the late afternoon, so any isolated storms that develop after 3 pm could become severe. A line of storms will pass through the Mid-South in the evening and continue through midnight. These storms could have damaging winds.

Thunderstorms will arrive in the afternoon and evening Friday. (wmc)

STAY ALERT: Stay tuned to the First Alert Weather Team.

Be sure to download the WMC First Alert weather app for Apple or Android to your smartphone or tablet. It’s FREE and will give you instant access to current weather conditions and forecasts for your specific location.

You’ll also have a live, interactive radar and should any advisories or warnings be issued for your location you will get them instantly on your phone or tablet.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.