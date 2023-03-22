Advertise with Us
First Alert to severe storms with damaging winds on Friday

By Brittney Bryant
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 9:57 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Severe thunderstorms will be possible in the Mid-South on Friday afternoon and evening. Ahead of a cold front on Friday, temperatures will soar into the upper 70s to lower 80s. This warm air will help increase instability, which could result in severe thunderstorms.

The Mid-South is under a 2 out of 5 and 3 out of 5 for severe weather.
The Mid-South is under a 2 out of 5 and 3 out of 5 for severe weather.(wmc)

The Storm Prediction Center (SPC) has placed portions of north Mississippi under a 3 out of 5 for severe storms. This area will have a risk for tornadoes. The entire area will have a threat for damaging wind gusts and hail.

TIMING: Instability will rise in the late afternoon, so any isolated storms that develop after 3 pm could become severe. A line of storms will pass through the Mid-South in the evening and continue through midnight. These storms could have damaging winds.

Thunderstorms will arrive in the afternoon and evening Friday.
Thunderstorms will arrive in the afternoon and evening Friday.(wmc)

STAY ALERT: Stay tuned to the First Alert Weather Team.

