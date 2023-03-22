Criminal Court Clerk’s Office will host Expungement Clinic

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Criminal Court Clerk’s Office will have its 19th Expungement Clinic on Saturday.

It will be at Oak Grove M. B. Church on 7289 Stage Road from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m.

The City of Memphis Drive While You Pay Program and General Sessions Court will be there.

There will also be employment opportunities with FedEx Ground, MATA, and First Student Bus Company.

The NAACP will be on site for voters’ registration.

