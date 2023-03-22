Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Criminal Court Clerk’s Office will host Expungement Clinic

By Myracle Evans
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 12:34 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Criminal Court Clerk’s Office will have its 19th Expungement Clinic on Saturday.

It will be at Oak Grove M. B. Church on 7289 Stage Road from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m.

The City of Memphis Drive While You Pay Program and General Sessions Court will be there.

There will also be employment opportunities with FedEx Ground, MATA, and First Student Bus Company.

The NAACP will be on site for voters’ registration.

