Car crash causes traffic on I-40

Traffic advisory
Traffic advisory(MGN)
By Myracle Evans
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 8:51 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A car crash on Interstate 40 is causing traffic delays Wednesday morning.

The crash occurred on I-40 and Chelsea, westbound south of 101 Connector at 8:21 a.m.

Memphis Police Department is investigating the scene.

Officers advise drivers to use an alternate route.

