Car chase turned shootout in Southaven

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. (WMC) - Southaven Police Department is investigating a stolen car chase that turned into a shootout.

The chase began on Wednesday around 1 a.m. in Southaven and led into Memphis.

Officers pursued a stolen Nissan Maxima in the Stateline Road and Horn Lake Road area.

One suspect exited the car and was in the process of stealing another vehicle on Running Horse Cove, said police.

The suspect fired shots at officers as the detectives exited the car to place spikes on the ground, said SPD.

Detectives returned fire and the individual fled the scene.

According to SPD, the driver in the stolen car also drove away from the scene with three additional occupants.

Officers pursued the car into Memphis. During the pursuit, suspects in the car opened fire on officers and got away.

No officers were injured. It is unclear if the suspects were injured.

Officers are looking for the first individual and the stolen vehicle.

