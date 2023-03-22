Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions

Amber Alert issued in N.C. for missing 3-year-old

Photo still of the logo for the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
Photo still of the logo for the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.(NCMEC)
By WHNS staff
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 5:29 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing three-year-old.

According to the sheriff’s office, 3-year-old Malakai Blake Greene is 3-feet-tall, weighs 45 pounds with blond hair and hazel eyes.

Deputies said he has a scar on his top lip on the left-hand side of his face and a skin tag on his front right ear.

Deputies said the victim is believed to be with 25-year-old Alyssa Greens who is five-feet-five inches tall, weighs 220 pounds with red hair and green eyes.

The sheriff’s office said they are believed to be traveling in a 2012 gray Dodge Journey SXT with a TAG number KAW7288 NC and are possibly heading to Charlotte, North Carolina.

If anyone has information regarding this case, call the sheriff’s office at 828-286-2911 or 911.

Copyright 2023 WHNS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal crash generic
5 dead in Batesville crash
Melissa Horton
Family of Melissa Horton searches for answers after fatal deputy-involved shooting
Celtic Crossing Irish Pub & Restaurant (Source: WMC Action News 5)
Co-owners of Celtic Crossing announce opening date of second restaurant in East Memphis
Former MPD officer surrenders certification to work in Tenn. law enforcement
Former MPD officer surrenders certification to work in Tenn. law enforcement
Tennessee Highway Patrol brings more state troopers to Shelby County
Tennessee Highway Patrol increases presence in Memphis area

Latest News

Memphis police
MPD requests to stop decertification of retired lieutenant
White House invites Memphis student to special celebration
U of M student invited to White House for special celebration
Stuart Pinkham, 33
Fugitive wanted for Memphis murder, Southaven violent crimes captured by US Marshals
Police in Florida say a girl's father shot and killed her abusive ex-boyfriend.
Police: Father shoots, kills daughter’s abusive ex-boyfriend