2nd teenage escapee from Fayette Co. detention center apprehended, 1 at large

Wilder Youth Development Center
Wilder Youth Development Center(WMC)
By Lydian Kennin
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 8:38 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
FAYETTE CO., Tenn. (WMC) - The second of three teenage boys who escaped from the Wilder Youth Development Center on March 11 has been apprehended in Cheatham County, according to the Tennessee Department of Children’s Services.

The first of the three 17-year-olds was captured in Nashville on March 14.

One escapee remains at large.

The remaining escapee is believed to be in the West Tennessee area.

Chief Deputy Ray Garcia from the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office said all three boys are considered dangerous.

Investigators aren’t releasing identities or descriptions at this time.

Those with information are asked to call the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office at 901-465-3456.

