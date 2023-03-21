Your First Alert to a warm up followed by a stormy end to the week

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A few showers will linger overnight along with rising temperatures as a South wind drives warm air and Gulf moisture into the Mid-South ahead of a cold front that will move through late Friday bringing rain and thunderstorms to the Mid-South.

TONIGHT: Cloudy with Scattered Showers, a South wind at 10 to 15 MPH, and overnight lows warming into the mid 50s by sunrise.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Cloudy with a chance of early morning showers, a Southwest wind at 10 to 20 MPH, and highs near 70.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Mostly Cloudy with a Southwest wind at 10 to 20 and gusting along with overnight lows near 60.

THE REST OF THE WEEK: Thursday will be partly cloudy with afternoon highs in the mid 70s and lows in the mid 60s. Friday will be mostly cloudy with rain and thunderstorms developing during the afternoon and continuing into the evening and overnight along with high temperatures in the upper 70s and overnight lows in the mid 50s. A few storms will be capable of producing heavy rain, damaging wind, and hail.

THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be partly cloudy with highs near 70 and lows near 50. Sunday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of a shower, highs in the lower 70s, and overnight lows in the mid to upper 50s.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance of a shower along with high temperatures in the upper 60s and lows in the mid to upper 40s. Tuesday will be partly cloudy and cool with afternoon highs in the lower 60s.

