What’s trending in Memphis with Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas and WAVN’s Telisa Franklin

By Amanda Hanson
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 10:19 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s Tuesday, which means Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas and WAVN’s Telisa Franklin are talking about what’s trending in Memphis.

Andrew and Telisa caught up at the Digital Desk to talk about an event Friday, March 24. The Kickback will take place at Willing Souls Church and will be all about having real conversations, food, fun and fellowship.

She also talked about the “Juneteenth: The musical stage play” set for June 10 at the Halloran Centre.

Catch Andrew and Telisa every Tuesday at 9 a.m. on our streaming apps -- Amazon Fire, Apple TV and Roku -- and listen to Telisa on FM 104/AM 1240 WAVN The Trend weekdays at 10 a.m.

