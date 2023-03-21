Advertise with Us
Triggers and treatment for seasonal allergies in dogs

By Amanda Hanson
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 10:48 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Just like their humans, dogs can suffer from seasonal allergies too.

With signs like scratching, chewing, and licking, it can be ‘ruff’ on dogs, and their people.

Dr. Dana Liska, a veterinary dermatology specialist at Zoetis, joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to explain the many causes of seasonal allergies in dogs and how to help your pooch lose that itch.

·         Some signs to help identifying if your dog is itchy due to seasonal allergies (commonly called skin allergies) include:

  • Frequent scratching, licking, biting, or chewing
  • Excessive scooting, rubbing, or rolling
  • Recurring ear problems: head shaking, ear discharge, or scratching ears
  • Hair loss, body odor, or skin changes

·         Causes of skin allergies can include1:

  • Allergic Dermatitis/Environmental Allergy: when a dog’s body is allergic to foreign substances like dust mites or mold spores
  • Food Allergy: when a dog’s body is allergic to something in its diet
  • Flea Allergy: when a dog is allergic to a flea bite

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

