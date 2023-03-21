Advertise with Us
Tracking daily rain chances, warmer temps and the threat of storms

By Sagay Galindo
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 12:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -Rain chances will be daily through Friday. Rain and a few storms will be possible Friday as a cold front moves across the Mid-South. A few storms could be strong to severe.

The Storm Prediction Center (SPC) has outlined the Mid-South for the potential for severe storms on Friday. Storms could produce damaging wind, hail and heavy rainfall will be the main threats. the tornado threat is low but please stay with the First Alert Weather team for the latest as we approach Friday.

Storms could fire up Friday with warm temperatures in place and an approaching cold front
Storms could fire up Friday with warm temperatures in place and an approaching cold front(WMC First Alert Weather)

Tonight scattered showers through evening with a warm front that will lift across the area. As winds turn more southerly temperatures will warm up. Rain chances will be possible for Wednesday and Thursday but the best chance of rain will be Friday and is expected to be widespread along with thunderstorms and warmer temperatures in place.

Rain and storms will move in Friday with a cold front. Some storms could be strong to severe
Rain and storms will move in Friday with a cold front. Some storms could be strong to severe(WMC First Alert Weather)

There is a threat for flash flooding and heavy rainfall could cause ponding on the roads Friday night. Rainfall totals will be 1″ to up to 3″ in most areas.

Rainfall totals from today 3/21/23 through Friday 3/24/23
Rainfall totals from today 3/21/23 through Friday 3/24/23(WMC First Alert Weather)

