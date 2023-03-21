Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions

Senate Republican Caucus votes in favor of confidence in Lt. Gov. Randy McNally

McNally was under scrutiny because of his recent Instagram activity.
Randy McNally
Randy McNally(Tennessee General Assembly)
By Danica Sauter
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 5:15 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee Republican Caucus held a vote of no-confidence where they voted on whether they would continue supporting Lt. Gov. Randy McNally.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Tennessee lawmaker calls for Lt. Gov. McNally to resign after ‘perverted’ social media activity

McNally was under scrutiny because of his recent Instagram activity where he allegedly commented on a gay model’s nearly nude photos. Comments included “you light up my world” and various fire and heart emojis.

On Monday evening, it was revealed the Senate Republican Caucus voted 19 to 7 in favor of the speaker’s continued leadership.

“I have always been honored, humbled and grateful for the support of my caucus. I remain so today. We have a lot of important work left to do as we complete the legislative session, including the budget. I look forward to getting to it,” McNally said in a statement following the vote.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man cleared of conviction after murder of police officer
Conviction dismissed of man accused of killing police officer
Police say 45-year-old James Toliver Craig was arrested and booked on charges of first-degree...
Police: Dentist killed wife by lacing shakes with poison
Norris Lyles, 63
Man allegedly beats fiancé to death while police at home for domestic disturbance
Overnight house fire scene in Cordova
One injured after overnight house fire in Cordova
Man shot, killed while driving in South Memphis

Latest News

bb
First Alert Meteorologist Brittney Bryant's Tuesday Morning Weather 3/21
Melissa Horton
Family of Melissa Horton searches for answers after deputy-involved shooting
THP troopers hit Memphis streets
Action News 5 partakes in ride-along with THP troopers in Memphis
Family of Melissa Horton searches for answers after deputy-involved shooting
Family of Melissa Horton searches for answers after deputy-involved shooting