Scattered showers today will give way to warmer temperatures and late week storms

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Cloudy with scattered showers through early evening. Highs will be in the low to mid 50s. Winds will be southeast at 5-15 mph.

TONIGHT: It will remain cloudy with a few showers and lows in the low 50s. Winds will be south at 10-15 mph.

WEDNESDAY WARM-UP: Mostly cloudy with highs near Wednesday and in the mid to upper 70s Thursday. A stray shower can’t be ruled out, but most areas will stay dry.

FRIDAY COLD FRONT: Scattered showers and storms are likely by afternoon Friday night. Some thunderstorms could be strong to severe with damaging wind or hail.

WEEKEND: Behind the front, lows will drop into the low 50s Saturday morning. Highs will be in the 60s to near 70 Saturday. It will be partly cloudy Saturday. Clouds will increase Sunday with highs back in the low 70s.

Spencer Denton - First Alert Meteorologist

FACEBOOK: Meteorologist Spencer Denton

TWITTER: @dentonwx

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.