Rain moves back in this morning, temperatures climb this week

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Showers are pushing in from the west this morning and there will be a chance for an isolated shower through this afternoon. The best chance for rain will be in west Tennessee and eastern Arkansas. With clouds and showers, high temperatures will only reach the lower to mid 50s this afternoon.

TUESDAY: Cloudy with 40% chance of scattered showers, a Southeast wind at 10 MPH. High: 55 degrees.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Mostly Cloudy with a slight chance of showers, a South wind at 10 to 15 MPH, and lows in the lower 50s.

THE REST OF THE WEEK: Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance of a shower along with highs near 70 and overnight lows near 60. Thursday will be partly to mostly cloudy with a slight chance of a shower, afternoon highs in the mid 70s, and overnight lows in the mid 60s. Friday will be cloudy with rain and thunderstorms, high temperatures near 70, and overnight lows in the lower 50s. Some thunderstorms on Friday afternoon could be strong with damaging wind gusts.

THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be partly cloudy with highs near 70 and lows near 50. Sunday will be partly cloudy with afternoon highs in the lower 70s and overnight lows in the mid to upper 50s.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.