Overton Park Shell going mobile to bring events to more Memphis neighborhoods

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Overton Park Shell is now going mobile!

On Tuesday, city council members passed a resolution to reallocate and reappropriate American Rescue Plan Act funds for the “Shell on Wheels” program.

Officials say the program will make performing arts accessible to the entire City of Memphis.

The replica of the iconic shell will travel throughout the city to bring concerts, shows, and other programs to neighborhoods that otherwise wouldn’t have access to the historical outdoor amphitheater.

“It is a 30x40 foot stage,” said Natalie Wilson, executive director of Overton Park Shell. “It’s a spring stage on wheels, the sound, lighting, and power are inside of it. It can roll into any community, into a street, into a field, parking lot, and bringing the performing arts at large to every community.”

The mobile shell is expected to debut this summer at the annual Juneteenth Festival on June 17.

A sneak peek of the "Shell on Wheels" mobile stage by the Overton Park Shell. (Overton Park Shell)

