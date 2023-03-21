New report shows private equity boosting local businesses

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The economic downturn caused by COVID-19 has many business owners seeking support, including private equity (PE).

Jamal Hagler, vice president of research with the American Investment Council, joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to talk about what private equity is and how it is different from other investments.

He also shares some of the key finds from the AIC’s new report, including how 11.7 million employees work at private equity backed companies, more than Amazon, Walmart and UPS combined.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

