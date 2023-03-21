Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
NBA announces another suspension for Dillon Brooks

Memphis Grizzlies forward Dillon Brooks stands on the court before an NBA basketball game...
Memphis Grizzlies forward Dillon Brooks stands on the court before an NBA basketball game against the Dallas Mavericks Monday, March 20, 2023, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Brandon Dill)(Brandon Dill | AP)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 4:36 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Grizzlies wing Dillon Brooks was again suspended one game by the NBA.

Brooks committed his 18th technical foul of the season during the Grizzlies’ win over the Mavericks on Monday night.

By NBA rule, a player is suspended for a game after their 16th technical foul, and again after every two additional fouls.

Brooks has already served his suspension from the 16th foul.

Last week, Brooks was fined $35,000 by the NBA for shoving a cameraman against the Miami Heat.

Brooks will serve his suspension Wednesday night as the Grizzlies host the Houston Rockets.

