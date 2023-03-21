NBA announces another suspension for Dillon Brooks

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Grizzlies wing Dillon Brooks was again suspended one game by the NBA.

Brooks committed his 18th technical foul of the season during the Grizzlies’ win over the Mavericks on Monday night.

By NBA rule, a player is suspended for a game after their 16th technical foul, and again after every two additional fouls.

Brooks has already served his suspension from the 16th foul.

Last week, Brooks was fined $35,000 by the NBA for shoving a cameraman against the Miami Heat.

Brooks will serve his suspension Wednesday night as the Grizzlies host the Houston Rockets.

