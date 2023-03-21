Advertise with Us
Multiple-vehicle crash causes traffic delay in Whitehaven

Traffic advisory
Traffic advisory(MGN)
By Rose Johnson
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 9:13 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -A multiple-vehicle crash has caused a traffic delay on East Raines Road and Mickey Drive on Tuesday morning.

Memphis Fire Department is currently on the scene.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area and take an alternate route.

