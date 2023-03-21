Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions

MSCS leaders share academic progress, truancy plan, literacy goals in annual State of the District address

By Sydney Hawkins
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 5:48 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - In an annual State of the District address Tuesday morning, Memphis Shelby County Schools leaders shared academic progress across the district, the plan to address truancy, literacy goals and more.

‘Triumphant Together’ was the theme of this year’s address. District leaders attributed their students’ academic success to the resiliency displayed throughout the 2022-2023 school year.

This year, MSCS is a level-5 school district with 61 reward schools, according to Interim Superintendent Tutonial ‘Toni’ Williams. There are also 3,500 more students in advanced courses this year than last year.

Williams also addressed chronic absenteeism within the district. Last year, more than 40,000 students faced truancy. She said with a text-alert system and partnerships with Shelby County District Attorney Steve Mulroy and Juvenile Court Judge Tarik Sugarmon, she is confident that the issue can be reversed in the near future.

“We’re here to support,” Williams explained. “Our number is 901-416-6007. It’s a call to action to say that we’re here and we can help remove whatever barriers that you have.”

Superintendent Williams also shared literacy goals for her students, specifically those in grades pre-K through 3rd grade. She said additional funding and resources are being provided, including before, after and in-school literacy programs, to help students reach and pass state reading requirements.

The full address can be watched on the district’s Facebook page.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man cleared of conviction after murder of police officer
Conviction dismissed of man accused of killing police officer
Melissa Horton
Family of Melissa Horton searches for answers after fatal deputy-involved shooting
Tennessee Highway Patrol brings more state troopers to Shelby County
Tennessee Highway Patrol increases presence in Memphis area
Man shot, killed while driving in South Memphis
Norris Lyles, 63
Man allegedly beats fiancé to death while police at home for domestic disturbance

Latest News

MSCS leaders share academic progress, truancy plan, literacy goals in annual State of the...
MSCS leaders share academic progress, truancy plan, literacy goals in annual State of the District address
Memphis City Council: Budget proposal to raise MPD salaries could boost recruitment
Memphis City Council: Budget proposal to raise MPD salaries could boost recruitment
Overton Park Shell going mobile to bring events to more Memphis neighborhoods
Overton Park Shell going mobile to bring events to more Memphis neighborhoods
Memphis City Council to discuss residency requirements for mayoral candidates
Memphis City Council to discuss residency requirements for mayoral candidates
Memphis City Councilman JB Smiley Jr.
Memphis City Council to discuss residency requirements for mayoral candidates