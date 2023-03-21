MSCS leaders share academic progress, truancy plan, literacy goals in annual State of the District address

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - In an annual State of the District address Tuesday morning, Memphis Shelby County Schools leaders shared academic progress across the district, the plan to address truancy, literacy goals and more.

‘Triumphant Together’ was the theme of this year’s address. District leaders attributed their students’ academic success to the resiliency displayed throughout the 2022-2023 school year.

This year, MSCS is a level-5 school district with 61 reward schools, according to Interim Superintendent Tutonial ‘Toni’ Williams. There are also 3,500 more students in advanced courses this year than last year.

Williams also addressed chronic absenteeism within the district. Last year, more than 40,000 students faced truancy. She said with a text-alert system and partnerships with Shelby County District Attorney Steve Mulroy and Juvenile Court Judge Tarik Sugarmon, she is confident that the issue can be reversed in the near future.

“We’re here to support,” Williams explained. “Our number is 901-416-6007. It’s a call to action to say that we’re here and we can help remove whatever barriers that you have.”

Superintendent Williams also shared literacy goals for her students, specifically those in grades pre-K through 3rd grade. She said additional funding and resources are being provided, including before, after and in-school literacy programs, to help students reach and pass state reading requirements.

The full address can be watched on the district’s Facebook page.

